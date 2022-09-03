West Virginia House speaker plans resumption to abortion bill session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s House speaker says he plans to contact members next week to call them back for a special session, likely to discuss an ongoing abortion bill. Speaker Roger Hanshaw says lawmakers’ Sept. 12 return would coincide with regularly scheduled interim committee meetings.

Before adjourning in July, the House refused to concur with Senate amendments on an abortion bill. Instead, the House asked for a conference committee to iron out differences.

Senate President Craig Blair says Hanshaw’s statement took him by surprise. Blair says he won’t call senators back into session without a concrete plan for producing a bill that has the votes to pass both chambers.

