Alderson welcomes inaugural West Virginia Sunflower Festival

The festival is set to last through Sunday, Sept. 11.
The festival is set to last through Sunday, Sept. 11.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sunset Berry Farms’ owner Michelle Gilkerson said her farm is typically known for its strawberries. This year however, she and her husband welcomed thousands of guests for the inaugural West Virginia Sunflower Festival.

“We are blown away by the attendance. We had several thousand people here yesterday, we opened at 12:00 and cars were lined up way down the road,” said Gilkerson.

And while the festival, set to last from Sept. 3 through the 11th, is a new venture for the Gilkerson and her husband, it’s not the only new development they’ve seen in recent years.

“We are actually a strawberry farm, and 2 or 3 years ago we lost our entire crop of strawberries, maybe $200k worth of strawberries. So to recover from that we decided to throw out sunflowers in the strawberry field and it was a huge hit,” said Gilkerson.

Gilkerson added she hopes to see the festival act as a community building project, along with helping draw traffic to businesses in town.

It’s become an ideal spot for photographers in the area to set-up shop as well.

“The sunflowers itself just makes everything beautiful,” said Michelle Dillon, a photographer from Princeton, W.Va.. “Mother nature is wonderful and she creates the best backdrops and the sunflowers here are just going to keep blooming as the week goes.”

You can find out more about this year’s festival at Sunset Berry Farm’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
The late Captain Ransford Heckert received full military honors as family and friends paid...
The late Captain Ransford Heckert is honored by friends and family aboard his sternwheeler
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
The first day of the Washington County Fair is officially underway
The Washington County Fair’s first day is currently underway

Latest News

People look to beat the inflation with Labor Day grocery shopping
People look to beat the inflation with Labor Day grocery shopping
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
Lions Cub's "White Cane Day" is pushed to Columbus day, due to rain. The day helps get...
“White Cane Day” continues to the Williamstown area with their vision care
West Virginia Korean War soldier laid to rest in Arlington
West Virginia Korean War soldier laid to rest in Arlington
Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will celebrate...
Sheetz reduces diesel fuel prices for a month