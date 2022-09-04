St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys law enforcement and residents came together to rescue an animal that got caught in a fishing line.

A crowd formed together at the St. Marys marina as people came together to rescue a hawk caught in a tree by a fishing line.

Amongst the groups attempting to save the hawk were the W.Va. Department of Natural Resources, St. Marys Fire Department, W.Va. State Police and Pleasants County Sheriff’s Department.

Despite not having the resources available to be able to easily rescue the hawk, the group was able to save the bird.

“Poor thing was hanging there by one wing. And, you know, I really felt bad for him. But, after lots of work, they tried pulls. St. Marys’ department didn’t have a ladder truck. So, unfortunately, they couldn’t get a truck up in there to get it down a little easier. But they tried for about half-hour, an hour or more. And, eventually, they ended up getting it down and it fell into the bank of the river,” says one of the rescuers, Melissa Cottrill.

OFFICIALS WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES SAY TO ALWAYS PICK AFTER YOURSELF TO PREVENT SITUATIONS LIKE THIS.

OFFICIALS SAY THE HAWK IS IN STABLE CONDITION.

