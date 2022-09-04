The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy

WTAP News @ 6 - The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather.

Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events.

“We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came down on. No horses in it, but we were very lucky,” says Washington County Fair Board director, Fred Boyd. “And we had some tents turned over that we’ve repaired and back in business.”

Avoiding the tragedy, the fair is still holding music, local vendors and showcasing the projects the children from the Washington County 4-H Club are showing off.

“It’s actually my second year with chickens, first year with rabbits,” says Bryce Saltzwedel.

As always, this event is about bringing a platform for all of the children’s hard work before the annual sale on Tuesday.

“We’d like for the community to come out to support the kids,” says Boyd.

And because of fairs like these, the 4-H kids will be inspired to be the farmers of the future.

“Yes, I will do it until I can’t,” says Saltzwedel.

The fair will be continuing the next two days, with horse racing returning on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
The late Captain Ransford Heckert received full military honors as family and friends paid...
The late Captain Ransford Heckert is honored by friends and family aboard his sternwheeler
Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football
2022 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap
Ohio Valley University servers hacked, transcripts for former students gone
Ohio Valley University servers hacked, transcripts for former students gone
Maddox Rader started a nonprofit to help kids and families affected by the opioid epidemic.
This is Home: “Mad’s Muscle Men” gives back to the recovery community

Latest News

St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
In light of the K-9 shot in the line of duty, local K-9 handlers reflect on their impact to the...
Local law enforcement reflect on the impact K-9′s have on the department and the community
The late Captain Ransford Heckert received full military honors as family and friends paid...
The late Captain Ransford Heckert is honored by friends and family aboard his sternwheeler
The first day of the Washington County Fair is officially underway
The Washington County Fair’s first day is currently underway