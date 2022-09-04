The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather.

Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events.

“We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came down on. No horses in it, but we were very lucky,” says Washington County Fair Board director, Fred Boyd. “And we had some tents turned over that we’ve repaired and back in business.”

Avoiding the tragedy, the fair is still holding music, local vendors and showcasing the projects the children from the Washington County 4-H Club are showing off.

“It’s actually my second year with chickens, first year with rabbits,” says Bryce Saltzwedel.

As always, this event is about bringing a platform for all of the children’s hard work before the annual sale on Tuesday.

“We’d like for the community to come out to support the kids,” says Boyd.

And because of fairs like these, the 4-H kids will be inspired to be the farmers of the future.

“Yes, I will do it until I can’t,” says Saltzwedel.

The fair will be continuing the next two days, with horse racing returning on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.