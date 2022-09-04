WV Italian Heritage Festival concludes with Outdoor Mass

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival.

Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The festival concluded with an outdoor mass to start the day followed by shows, music, food, and fun.

This is the first time the festival was held since COVID-19. Elizabeth Celluarle says she is just happy that the festival is back and everyone is together once again.

“I think just the togetherness overall. I think it makes people feel relaxed and happy. You do have some people that may still be afraid, but I love to see that people aren’t afraid to intermingle anymore. At least not to the capacity they were in the past. I think it will be great for businesses again because I know everyone has struggled with the closures and the cutbacks due to COVID so it’s nice to see a little more normalcy.”

The festival takes place each year on Labor Day weekend. It brings thousands of people to North Central West Virginia. It’s a 43-year-old tradition for Italians and Italian culture.

“We’re very happy to be here. We love the atmosphere of festivals. We actually got our start doing festivals in Maryland. We have two restaurants. One in Morgantown and one in Uniontown, but our start was making homemade yonkie and meatballs”

The festival is filled with lots of love and pride. As many hours of planning and contribution are dedicated to the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival.

“I can see just being here over last night and even setting up on Thursday how important it is to the city of Clarksburg to bring people together. It just creates an atmosphere of nostalgia and yesteryear that you just don’t get nowadays anymore.”

The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival officially concluded at 6 pm Sunday and will look to be back for its 44th anniversary next year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.