Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller has submitted his resignation.

This has been confirmed to WSAZ by Yeager Airport board member and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

Officials with the airport say this is a personnel matter and they are unable to provide comment at this time.

Salango says a special board meeting has been called on September 6 at 2 p.m. to discuss personnel maters.

According to the agenda, action may be taken based on legal council advice.

No reason for Keller’s resignation has been given.

Keller was appointed executive director in September of 2019.

He began working at Yeager Airport as an intern and and Special Assistant to the Airport Director in May of 2015. He began working for the airport full-time in May of 2007 after graduating from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership & Supervision.

