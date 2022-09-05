People look to beat the inflation with Labor Day grocery shopping

WTAP News @ 5
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people are making the most of their day off on Labor Day with a cookout.

Many might find it difficult to buy some of the usual things they get like burgers and hot dogs and even some fruit such as berries and watermelon because of inflation.

Galaxy Food Center owner, Casey Edwards says that many people are looking to “buy down” for this holiday in an effort to beat the prices.

“It’s certainly tougher and that’s one way that we have been seeing people is kind of ‘trading down.’ Maybe they used to get ribs and now they’re getting the pork butts. So, they’re trading down a little bit on some items or they’re just getting enough for that single meal or on the flip side of that too, we see a lot of people wanting to buy in bulk more often so they can make that stretch that way,” says Edwards.

Edwards says sales at his store went up on Labor Day weekend.

