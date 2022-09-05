Sheetz reduces diesel fuel prices for a month

Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11-17) by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon.(Sheetz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sheetz is showing its appreciation to truck drivers during the month of September by lowering diesel fuel prices.

The gas station and convenience chain has lowered its diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon. That’s 58 cents cheaper than the national average cost of diesel fuel, according to AAA!

The decreased diesel fuel prices began Monday, Sept. 5 and will extend through Sept. 30.

The price will be reduced at all 654 Sheetz stores that offer diesel fuel pumps.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” said Travis Sheetz, President & CEO of Sheetz. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”

Sheetz will further show its appreciation by offering truck drivers a free meal.

To redeem the offer, truck drivers should enter “TRUCKYEAH” through the Sheetz Mobile App which will be offered starting on September 11, 2022 through September 30, 2022.

