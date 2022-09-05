“White Cane Day” continues to the Williamstown area with their vision care

Monday rain pushes the Lions Club’s event to Columbus Day
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The annual White Cane Day is a chance for the Lions Club to collect donations for eyesight projects within the Williamstown area.

The donations will go towards people who are underinsured or uninsured.

The money helps people get eye exams and eyeglasses, funds the training and care of guide dogs, and goes towards getting help from the West Virginia Sight Foundation.

Jay Houser is a lions club District Governor and Williamstown member.

Houser says sight is one of our most precious gifts, and has been volunteering with White Cane Day for around 11 years.

“It’s very rewarding knowing that all the monies that we collect go straight back to our town, state, and on an international level. That we’re helping people see.”

The group had to cancel the event the past two years due to COVID causing a total loss of funds for the sight projects, according to Houser.

The event is now set for Monday October 10th after rain caused them to cancel the event today.

The group will be in the Davinci’s parking lot in Williamstown.

The Williamstown Lions Club Facebook page has more information and updates on the event.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
The late Captain Ransford Heckert received full military honors as family and friends paid...
The late Captain Ransford Heckert is honored by friends and family aboard his sternwheeler
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
The first day of the Washington County Fair is officially underway
The Washington County Fair’s first day is currently underway

Latest News

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
In light of the K-9 shot in the line of duty, local K-9 handlers reflect on their impact to the...
Local law enforcement reflect on the impact K-9′s have on the department and the community
The late Captain Ransford Heckert received full military honors as family and friends paid...
The late Captain Ransford Heckert is honored by friends and family aboard his sternwheeler