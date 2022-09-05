“White Cane Day” continues to the Williamstown area with their vision care

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The annual White Cane Day is a chance for the Lions Club to collect donations for eyesight projects within the Williamstown area.

The donations will go towards people who are underinsured or uninsured.

The money helps people get eye exams and eyeglasses, funds the training and care of guide dogs, and goes towards getting help from the West Virginia Sight Foundation.

Jay Houser is a lions club District Governor and Williamstown member.

Houser says sight is one of our most precious gifts, and has been volunteering with White Cane Day for around 11 years.

“It’s very rewarding knowing that all the monies that we collect go straight back to our town, state, and on an international level. That we’re helping people see.”

The group had to cancel the event the past two years due to COVID causing a total loss of funds for the sight projects, according to Houser.

The event is now set for Monday October 10th after rain caused them to cancel the event today.

The group will be in the Davinci’s parking lot in Williamstown.

The Williamstown Lions Club Facebook page has more information and updates on the event.

