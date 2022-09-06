9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline fielding more calls

Last month, 988 replaced the old 10-digit suicide prevention and crisis hotline number.
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month -- a time to raise awareness about the stigmatized topic.

About a month ago, a new three-digit number was introduced, 9-8-8, to give people a faster way of getting ahold of someone to talk to. It was designed to make access to help quick and easy to remember.

First Choice Services in Charleston takes calls to the line in our area. Marketing Director Sheila Moran says the shorter number is already working.

“Nationally, 988 saw something like a 45% increase just in the first week,” Moran said. “Here in West Virginia, we saw about 200 more calls come in after the number was implemented than the month before, so that’s pretty significant. It was a 22% increase.”

Just a month after its introduction, staff at first choice services are excited about the progress

“We’re glad to see the numbers going up because we know that it’s helping people,” Moran said.

Experts say a short number is easier on the brain when it’s in crisis mode, and with suicide and mental health struggles on the rise, it’s supposed to be a quickly accessible resource.

“We want people to reach out,” Moran said. “Suicide is a big issue in the country; it’s a big issue in West Virginia.”

Experts behind the hotline want to remind people that it’s a crisis hotline, not just for suicide prevention.

You can call if you’re struggling with depression, anxiety or just need someone to listen.

