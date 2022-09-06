Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT
Marietta, OH. (WTAP) -

Boats are coming in and lining up in preparation for this weekends sternwheel festival.

Marietta’s 46th annual sternwheeler festival begins with opening ceremonies Friday night at 6:00P.M.

Jennifer Thomas, the Director General of Sternwheel Festival, said they’re expecting around 30 sternwheerlers this year… which is typical for the festival.

Thomas said they have a good entertainment lineup, and a lot of children’s’ activities, including a return of the dino roar.

Thomas said that anyone interested should come and enjoy the atmosphere, entertainment, and good food.

“It’s just nice to get out with your family and friends and just enjoy downtown Marietta. Marietta has a lot to offer to everybody, it’s not just the festival.  When you’re down here you can take a trip down front street or the other streets and just stop into a lot of the mom and pop shops. They enjoy having a lot of out of towners, so.”

And if you’re traveling around the downtown area, Thomas said the streets will start closing down Thursday night.

Closures can be expected on Front street, from Butler to Greene; Second Street, from Butler to Ohio Street; and Third Street from Green to Ohio Street.

More information on the festival can be found on the Festival’s Website.

