A judge denied a motion for Victor Lee Thompson to change venues for his murder trial.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Thompson’s pretrial hearing was Tuesday afternoon in Judge Jason Wharton’s court room.

Judge Wharton denied the Defense’s first motion to change venues and said it can be readdressed later if it becomes an issue.

The defense presented two other motions…one was denied and one was accepted.

The second motion was to separate the three cases currently being tried together.

Thompson is currently being charged with two counts of murder and one county of burglary in connection to the may 20-21 killing of Darren Salaam.

Rhonda Bay and Vincent Cross were indicted on an accessory after the fact to murder. The defense argued bay and cross had made statements implicating Thompson in the murder. Judge Wharton denied the motion saying the state would not be using bay’s and cross’ statements in the trial

The last motion was to prevent Thompson’s prior criminal history in the trial. The state did not object to this motion and the judge approved it.

Cross’s lawyer presented three motions as well. The first two were cleared up before the ruling. Judge Wharton put a hold on the third motion of extra jury strikes until jury selection has started.

Thompson’s trial is set to start on October 2nd.

