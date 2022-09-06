Law enforcement warns parents of increase in “sextortion” cases

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - It is reported that there is a rise in “sextortion” cases according to law enforcement.

Law officials say that “sextortion” is a scam that threatens to publish sexually graphic material of someone in exchange for a ransom.

Usually, the ransom is money or sexual favors.

And this crime can happen between an adult to a minor, between teenagers or between adults.

Washington county sheriff’s department trafficking task force sergeant, Kelly McGilton says these crimes usually start through social media and even from online gaming.

The predator is using another identity or editing their appearance or voice in some cases.

“A lot of times, what these predators will do is they will use pre-recorded videos of other people that they’re posing to be. So, the victim thinks that the predator is a 16-year old boy that possibly goes to a neighboring school when in fact it’s a 67-year old man,” says McGilton.

Law enforcement recommends setting parental controls on devices for children.

And if you are caught in this situation, change the passwords to your social media accounts, report the individual to the social media platforms and report this to law enforcement.

