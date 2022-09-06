MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker saw human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says a hiker found the remains off the Mont Chateau Trail. Deputies responded to the area and confirmed human remains in the area.

Deputies said the body was recovered from the area and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for identification.

No additional information has been released at this time, according to the MCSO.

