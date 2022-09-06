Morgantown Police Department K-9 dies

Morgantown Police Department's K-9 Hunter passed away on Tuesday.(Facebook: Morgantown Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says one of its K-9′s passed away on Tuesday.

K-9 Hunter was diagnosed with a spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment, according to the MPD’s Facebook page.

K-9 Hunter was certified at Shallow Creek Kennels and was partnered with MPO D. Helms. During their partnership, they conducted numerous narcotics searches and performed several tracks for the MPD.

The post says the partnership was an asset to the department and the citizens of Morgantown.

K-9 Hunter was 8 years old.

