Obituary: Anderson, Ellen Christine Marshall Reed

Ellen Christine Marshall Reed Anderson, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 27, 1940, in Columbus, OH, to the late Ruth Ellen Bills and Joseph Thomas Marshall Sr.

Ellen was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1958, St Marys WV. She went on to graduate from Marietta College in 1962 with a BS in Math. She began her teaching career in Lorain, OH, and later taught at Parkersburg High School, Franklin Jr. High, and Williamstown High School. She was a passionate advocate for her students. Ellen loved singing, teaching, flower gardening, and her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Lydia Reed Overby (Husband, Butch) of Williamstown, WV; five grandchildren, Wesley Reed (Tara) of Marietta, Sarah Barros (Brandon) of Fleming, OH, Nick Martin (Haylin) of Vineyard, UT, Brittany Reed (Levi Mason) of Elizabeth WV and William Reed of Waverly WV; great-grandchildren, Payton, Derek, Kaleah, Aaron, Chase, Zack, Trent and Jasper Barros, George and Claire Martin, Brantley, and Kellan Reed and Clayton Mason.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph T. Marshall, Jr, and James W. Marshall; husband, David W. “Bill” Reed; husband, Ivan “Paul” Anderson, Jr and son, David W. Reed, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, with Bishop Lewis Floyd officiating.

Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, September 9, at the funeral home and again from 10 AM until the time of service on Saturday.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

