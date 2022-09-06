Obituary: Bargeloh, Richard Addison

Richard Addison Bargeloh, 84, of Parkersburg, died peacefully at home on September 6, 2022. He was born on July 20, 1938, in Watertown, OH, and was the son of the late Fredrick A. and Wanda Bargeloh Andrews. He worked as a mechanic for DuPont and was a U.S. Marine Veteran in the Reserve, which he felt was his duty. He was a member of the 36th Street Church of Christ and volunteered with the Boy Scouts Troop #16 with his son. He also enjoyed woodworking and often gave away his bowls.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Emily Bargeloh; son, Bruce and Kathy Bargeloh of Parkersburg; daughter, Dr. Donna and Kevin Dixon of Lubeck; three grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Mantzel, Matthew (Becky) Dixon, and Kelly Beth Bargeloh; one great-granddaughter, Rachel Addison; nephew, Darren Sams; niece, Dee Chambers and several other wonderful nieces and nephews on his wife’s side, including a special nephew, Dale and his wife, Mary.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, who helped raise him, Elmer William Andrews; one brother, and four sisters.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Terry Garner and Jeff Dorton officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Housecall Hospice or 36th Street Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

