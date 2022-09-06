Obituary: Bargeloh, Richard Addison

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard Addison Bargeloh, 84, of Parkersburg, died peacefully at home on September 6, 2022. He was born on July 20, 1938, in Watertown, OH, and was the son of the late Fredrick A. and Wanda Bargeloh Andrews.  He worked as a mechanic for DuPont and was a U.S. Marine Veteran in the Reserve, which he felt was his duty.   He was a member of the 36th Street Church of Christ and volunteered with the Boy Scouts Troop #16 with his son.  He also enjoyed woodworking and often gave away his bowls.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Emily Bargeloh; son, Bruce and Kathy Bargeloh of Parkersburg; daughter, Dr. Donna and Kevin Dixon of Lubeck; three grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Mantzel, Matthew (Becky) Dixon, and Kelly Beth Bargeloh; one great-granddaughter, Rachel Addison; nephew, Darren Sams; niece, Dee Chambers and several other wonderful nieces and nephews on his wife’s side, including a special nephew, Dale and his wife, Mary.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, who helped raise him, Elmer William Andrews; one brother, and four sisters.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Terry Garner and Jeff Dorton officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Housecall Hospice or 36th Street Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
The late Captain Ransford Heckert received full military honors as family and friends paid...
The late Captain Ransford Heckert is honored by friends and family aboard his sternwheeler
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna

Latest News

Emogene Boso Hull Kelley Obit
Obituary: Kelley, Emogene Boso Hull
Harley G Harris Obit
Obituary: Harris, Harley G.
Gary G. Mincks Obit
Obituary: Mincks, Gary G.
Gerald Jerry Lee Bennett Obit
Obituary: Bennett, Gerald “Jerry” Lee