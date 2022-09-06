Obituary: Bennett, Gerald “Jerry” Lee

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Bennett, 72, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away at his home on September 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 14, 1950, to the late Denzil Bennett and Geraldine (Hamrick) Parsons, raised by his non-biological parents, Edith “Peg” Parker Griffith and the late Joseph Parker.

He graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1970. He retired from GE Plastics, where he worked as a Lab Technician and Shift Leader. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Loved to coach and play softball. He built and raced dwarf cars with his son. He adored his family. He loved spending time with his family and friends telling fishing stories and reminiscing about the good ole days.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa “Diane” Bennett, daughter Melissa Ross(Scott) of Petroleum, son Jeremy Bennett(Betty) of Elizabeth, and daughter Julie Robinson(David of Elizabeth, WV) of Lowell. Sisters Kimberly Snider(Tim) of Belpre, Linda Roberts(Dave), and Susan Fought(Kim) of Davisville, brothers Roger Bennett of Walker, Cody Parsons of Walker, and Norman Bennett(Miki) of Mineral Wells. Grandchildren Shawn Knotts(Darian) of Parkersburg, Austin Bennett(Kayla) of Boaz, Samantha Kirl(Dylan) of New Mexico, Corey Dugan(Cassidy) of Lowell, Colby Bennett(Courtnee) of Langsville, Brian Robinson(Adrianna) of Lowell, Step Grandchildren Jr. Robinson of Columbus, Felicia Robinson(Jacob) of Belpre, Michael Robinson of Parkersburg, Great Grandchildren Waylon Dugan, McKenna Bennett, Gwenevere Walton, Elijah Dugan, Roman Kirl and coming soon Charlotte Knotts, Step Greatgrandchildren Dayton Fulton, Kylar Robinson, and Paisley Barry. Several Nieces and Nephews. His special four-legged loving companion Ginger.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, one sister Glenda, one brother Rocky and son-in-law Joe.

A memorial service is planned for September 17, 2022 at 5 p.m. at his residence in Lowell, Ohio, direction available upon request.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Jerry’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.

