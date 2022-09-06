Obituary: Benson, Kenneth W.

Kenneth W. Benson, age 72, of New Haven, WV, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Mr. Benson was born on February 12, 1950, to Lester R. Benson and Georgia Lemley Benson.

Those left to miss Ken are his wife of 52 years, Rebecca Kay Williams Benson; son, Matthew Benson of Morgantown, WV; grandsons, Elijah and Andus Benson, whom he dearly loved; a sister-in-law, Roberta Dunn of Kingsport, TN; and brother-in-law, John P. Williams of Burnsville, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Benson.

Graveside services are to be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

