Obituary: Brown, Sylvia Wade Howell

Sylvia Wade Howell Brown, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully, with her family surrounding her, on September 4, 2022. Sylvia was born February 19, 1931, in Logan County, WV, and was reared in Philippi, WV. Sylvia was the second eldest of five daughters of Homer Goldfield Howell and Dove Virginia Howell. As a young adult, Sylvia moved to Parkersburg, WV, with her family, and there she met our father, Vernon P. Brown. Together, they reared a family of six children.

Surviving Sylvia is her children, Beatrice Little (Gordon), Faith Brown, Pete Brown, and Nancy Ray (Ricky). Her Grandchildren are Jared Little, Jeff Brown (Cynthia), Leslie Niday (Ben), Emily Little (Vashti), Matt Penn, Devin Ray (Sarahna), and Jahnice Ray. Her Great-Grandchildren, Jaida Little, Kaden Little, Jeremiah White, Karter Lynch-Little, Isabella Lynch-Little, Raylee Whited, Devin Ray II, and Ellie Mae Ray, and her Great, Great Grandson, Christian Jared Little. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon P. Brown; daughter, Cheri Maria Brown, Son, Howell Timmons (Timm) Brown, her Great Grand-Daughter, Milan LaShea Sherry Little, her parents and four sisters, Lelia Cozart, Shirley Howell, Virginia Tibbs, and Mary Hall.

Sylvia leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion for everyone who came into her life. She welcomed her children’s and Grandchildren’s friends into her home and was “Mom Brown” to all of them. Her home was the hub of activity for all neighborhood children, where they were fed, bandaged, comforted, and counseled.

Sylvia also leaves behind a spiritual legacy that will endure through the lives of those she touched. She was the oldest living member of Logan Memorial United Methodist church. Sylvia had a deep faith and belief in the Lord and believed that all people are children of God. Not only did she live out the scriptures, but she had them within her heart and could recite any scripture appropriate for the moment.

Sylvia was also a published author who wrote beautiful poetry and short stories and had a passion for reading.

The family would like to thank the nurses, aids, and staff at the Arbors of Marietta, who were Mom’s extended family. We would also like to thank Drs. Brownhilda Santo and Robel Haile for their wonderful care of our Mom throughout the years. And the caring ICU staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

We are joyful in the assurance of the resurrection and that one day, we all shall meet again.

Funeral services for Sylvia will be held at 1 pm on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastors Jerrie Green and Lisa Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery of Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.