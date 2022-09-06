Obituary: Buck, Sue

Sue Buck, 82, of Belpre, died August 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Sue was born July 29, 1940, in Veto, OH, and was the daughter of the late Charles William and Edith Kathleen Barber Elder.

Sue was a 1958 graduate of Vincent High School. She had worked as an accountant for Jayfield-Kramer PA, Ampack, MAJ Construction, and Twin Rivers Construction. She was a member of Porterfield Baptist Church. Sue was an avid Ohio State Football fanatic. She enjoyed raising her family, her work, and traveling.

Sue is survived by her son Charles Harry Buck (Patricia) of Belpre; sister Karen C. Allen of Hendersonville, TN; sister-in-law Ruth Elder of Vincent; foster sisters Sue Twyman (Bob) and Sheila Caplinger (Roy) of Parkersburg; her dearest friends Clark and Ethel Reese of Waterford and Dallas and Jeanie Elswick of Marietta; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harry Everett Buck Jr.; sons Mike and Ron Buck; sisters Donita Chambers (Clare) and Elizabeth Atkinson (John); brothers Charles Elder III (Gerry), Ray Elder (Marge and June) and Benjamin Elder.

Funeral services will be1 pm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Rev Marvin Haught officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery Belpre. Visitation will be held Friday from 5-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Tom Rd. Marietta, OH, 45750.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.