Obituary: Cunningham, Michael Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022
Michael Lee Cunningham, 62, of Harrisville, died Sept. 3, 2022, at Genesis-Madison Nursing and Rehab., Morgantown, WV.

He was born Sept. 5, 1959, in Parkersburg, the son of the late Odfred H. “Bub” Cunningham and Helen A. Cunningham of Harrisville.

Mike graduated from Harrisville High School in 1977 and took classes on radios.  He attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.  He was the family problem solver and loved listening to music, watching TV Land, and working on electronics.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, David A. Cunningham and Marion H. Cunningham, both of Harrisville.

He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents William R. and Fleeta Cunningham, and maternal grandparents, J.D. and Janet Cunningham.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ritchie County Humane Society, 2220 Pullman Rd., Harrisville, WV 26362.

