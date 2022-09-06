Obituary: Harris, Harley G.

Harley G Harris Obit
Harley G Harris Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022
Surrounded by his loving family, Harley G Harris, 78, of Big Bend, WV, passed away at his home.  The son of the late Harley and Sarah Richards Harris,  he attended Calhoun County High School. He worked at Calhoun General Hospital and continued there after it became Minnie Hamilton Hospital. He attended Five Forks Community Church. Known to tinker with everything, he spent his free time fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his brothers Ronnie (Dottie) Harris, Clyde (Charlene) Harris, and an infant sister Louise Harris.

He is survived by his wife Martha Harris; children Doy (Brenda) Harris and Deidra (James) McIntyre; grandchildren Travis (Kaycee) Ashley and Jeffrey (Gaige) Ashley; great-grandchildren Rowan and Ellie Ashley, Raelynn and Kaison and Clayton J and Wade G McIntyre; his sibling’s twin sister Bonnie (Kenneth) Lemley, Carol Wine, Donald (Linda) Harris, Bernard (Kathy) Harris and Eddie (Sandra) Harris and several nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.  His favorite quote from Five Forks Community Church is,” This has been a great place to be.”

