Obituary: Kelley, Emogene Boso Hull

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Emogene Boso Hull Kelley, 98, of Parkersburg, WV, died September 5, 2022, at The Willows Center in Parkersburg.

She was born on January 02, 1924, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Fletcher and Ethel Boso. Jean was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Hull, her second husband C.D. Kelley, her son Richard Hull I, and her grandson William Hull.

Jean grew up in Parkersburg and graduated from Parkersburg High School. She was dedicated to her family and her church and took great pleasure in gardening, cooking, being outdoors, and watching WVU and Marshall sports. She was a past member of the Eastern Star and the Parkersburg Garden Club. Jean made a significant impact on a wide range of people throughout her long life. She had an incredible sense of humor and a personality that will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by her grandson Richard Hull II (Christen) of Vilnius, Lithuania, with three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous people that thought of her as their own mother and grandmother figure.

A service for Gene will be held at 1 PM Friday at Leavitt’s Funeral Home on 7th Street in Parkersburg, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 12 - 1 on Friday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

