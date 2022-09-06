Obituary: Kelly, Deacon James R.

Deacon James R. Kelly Obit
Deacon James R. Kelly Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Sep. 6, 2022
Deacon James R. Kelly, 85, of Vienna, beloved husband for 58 years of the late Mary Jane Kelly and a deacon for 43 years, ended his earthly life and began eternal life on August 31, 2022. Born January 1, 1937, to the late Thomas and Mary Kelly in Pittsburgh, PA, Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and earned his degree in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. After basic training in the Army, he was assigned as a research engineer with the U.S. Bureau of Mines.

In 1962, he and Mary Jane moved to Parkersburg, where they raised their five children, and Jim worked for 35+ years as a chemical engineer for Borg-Warner Chemicals (later G.E. Plastics). He became a process specialist and a problem solver for the company’s plants worldwide, traveling to Australia, Japan, Scotland, the Netherlands, Canada, and Mexico. On April 1, 1979, Jim was ordained a deacon in the first class of permanent deacons for the Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston by Bishop Joseph Hodges at St. Joseph Cathedral, Wheeling. Assigned to St. Michael Church, Vienna, for most of his ministry, Deacon Jim preached and assisted at Mass, taught youth and adults, counseled couples, presided at baptisms, weddings, and funerals, and visited the elderly and sick. He later earned a master’s in applied theology from Wheeling Jesuit University. A voracious reader and passionate about biblical studies, family will remember “Pappaw” for his love of family gatherings. He loved to cook for a multitude, specializing in chili, fudge, and Irish soda bread.

He is survived by his five children, Deacon James W. (Leah) of Pickerington, OH, David of Belpre, Mary Catherine (Mark) Sheppard of Charlotte, NC, Gerard (Sherri) of Vienna, and Arthur of Vienna, twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, brother William, and sister-in-law Charlotte McGervey.

Preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Mary Ann Kelly, brothers-in-law Arthur and Edward McGervey, and sister-in-law June McGervey.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 55th Street and Grand Central Avenue, Vienna.  Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 7th Street, Parkersburg, concluding with a prayer service at 7:30 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

