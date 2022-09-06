Obituary: Mincks, Gary G.

Gary G. Mincks, 64, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1957, in Marietta, a son of Clayton Wayne and Mary Drumm Mincks.

Gary was a graduate of Fort Frye High School and attended Muskingum College. He retired after 36 years of employment at Thermo Fisher Scientific as a Senior Production Assembler. He enjoyed outdoor activities (hunting, fishing, golf), music, puzzle books, and traveling around the country.

On August 21, 1982, he married Janet S. Beardmore Mincks, who survives with his sister Janet K. (Richard) Snyder, brothers-in-law Tom Beardmore and Jerry Jenks, sisters-in-law: Kathy Beardmore Jenks and Debbie Barnes Mincks, mother-in-law Nellie Beardmore. Stepfamilies: Mary Jane Darr Beardmore, Brian (Evonne) Darr, Sara (John) Sholseth, Randy (Jennifer) Snyder, Cheryl (Bryan) Cooper. He was lovingly referred to as “Popsie” by his 13 nieces and nephews.

His parents, brother Larry Mincks and father-in-law Charles Beardmore preceded him in death.

A special thanks to Matt and Beth Dailey, Richard and Pam Kellar, and Donnie Booth. He truly valued your friendship.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Sept. 10) at 11:00 am at Central Christian Church with Reverend Thad Allen officiating. Burial will be in Putnam Cemetery. The family will greet friends before the service at the church from 10 am until 11 am. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, because of allergies, the family would appreciate donations in Gary’s memory to the Cancer Charity of their choice or the Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.