Obituary: Nelson, Sue Ellen

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sue Ellen Nelson, 73, of Walker, WV, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Parkersburg, WV, on June 26, 1949, she was a daughter to the late Okey and Mary Cale of Walker, WV.

She is survived by her four daughters; Kimberly Cox (Bill) of Parkersburg, WV; Stephanie Campbell (Mike) of Newark, OH; April Riffle (Darrell) of Reno, OH; and Laura Carpenter (Chris) of Walker, WV; six grandchildren; Tyler Turner, Rylee Turner (Austin), Marrena Valentine (Stevie), Cristena Cox (Ryan), Samuel Simmons (Katie), Quentin Carpenter (Cami); and eight great-grandchildren; Weston, Bennett, Kymberlyn, Aydrianna, Bryar, Ella, Ava, and Baylee; as well as many brothers and sisters and friends.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Randall Nelson, as well as two brothers, Dana and Russell Cale.

She loved spending time with family, especially all her grandbabies. She also enjoyed baking, crafts, and fishing.

The family would like to thank the entire staff on the 5th floor and Dr. Spencer of Camden Clark Medical Center and for all their compassionate care. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

