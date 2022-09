Patricia Ann Osborne, 89, of Davisville, WV, passed away September 4, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

