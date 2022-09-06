Obituary: Romine, Cyrus Willard

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022
Cyrus Willard “Will” Romine, 86, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 31, 2022.

He was born in Petroleum, WV., the son of the late Henry Clay and Fannie Lucy Rexroad Romine.

He was the youngest of 10 and had served in the U.S. Army. Will worked as an Electrician for  Amaco-Solvay and retired after 28 years of service. He was very active through the years with Wood County 4-H and was a member of the 4-H All-Stars and Leaders. He was a talented woodworker and even made a special backhoe of wood as well as toy kitchen cabinets.  He enjoyed raising his cattle, gardening, beekeeping, basket making, and helping raise his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years and 11 months,  Dessie L. Thomas Romine of Parkersburg;  His daughter, Tammy Renae Gainer (Chuck) of Parkersburg; His son in law, Jeff Townsend of Parkersburg;  His grandchildren, Justin Townsend of Columbus, OH, Jessie Townsend Lamp (Aaron) of Parkersburg, Christine Daugherty of Columbus and Cara Gainer of Parkersburg; His great-grandson, Bowen Trout Lamp; His sisters, Ruby Lowther of Mineral Wells and Ruth Holbert of Harbour Beach, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Louise Romine Townsend, in 2016;  His brothers, Louie, Mayford, Ralph, Glendale, and Cecil Romine and his sisters, Lucille Flesher and Elsie Moncrief.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Pastor Chuck Furbee officiating.  Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 254  Mineral Wells, WV. 26150 or Wood County 4-H Trustees  1 Court Square Suite 408  Parkersburg, WV. 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

