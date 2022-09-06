Obituary: Roush, Sandra K.

Sandra K. Roush, 78, of Williamstown, WV, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born March 29, 1944, a daughter of the late Lawrence Stewart and Nellie McCrady Starcher.

She had previously worked at the Chancellor Hotel, where she met her loving husband. She was a big NASCAR fan and especially loved Rusty Wallace. She loved listening to Luke Bryan, and her grandchildren and family were her world.

Sandra is survived by three sons; Gregory Roush (Jennifer) of Williamstown, Rodney Roush (Rachael) of Vandalia, OH, Kevin Roush of Williamstown, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 and a half years, Woodrow “Woody” Roush, passed away in 2006, one granddaughter; Kayla Roush, six brothers; Paul, Lawrence Jr, Charles, Harold, Larry, and James Stewart, and two sisters, Joy Delaney and Kitty Rose.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Friday, September 9, 2022, at Jefferson Baptist Temple, 1405 Erie Street, Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor Ron Hendershot officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2 PM- 4 PM and 6 PM- 8 PM Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, and one hour prior to services at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Roush family.

