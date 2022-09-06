Obituary: Skinner, Clarence D.

Clarence D. Skinner, 78, of Lowell, OH, died September 5, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Clarence was born on August 23, 1944, to Earl and Bertha (Tullius) Skinner.

He attended Waterford High School and was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Clarence was a proud member of the US Marines, having served two tours in Vietnam. He spent his career working for AEP, retiring in 1998 after 30 years of employment. Clarence enjoyed woodworking, was an avid chess player and loved reading. He spent much of his life dedicated to the youth of the area, coaching multiple sports, and he started the first basketball league for girls in Lowell. The greatest joy in his life was spending time with the family that he and Judy built and his beloved dog, Effie.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Judith A. (Hart) Skinner, whom he married April 8, 1967, three children, Jeffrey (Tonia) Skinner, Janena (Jeff) DeRubbo, and Stephanie Skinner-Hinton (Jason Spielvogel), seven grandchildren, Colten (Jessi) and Alyssa Skinner, Maggie and Eliot Hinton, and Riley, Dominic and Dante DeRubbo, one great-granddaughter, Nora Skinner, four brothers, Fred (Charlene) Skinner, Lee (Ruth) Skinner, Phillip (Cheyenne) Skinner, and Doug (Darla) Skinner, three sisters, Marie Mosser, Marian, and Ruth, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by sisters Joy Dobbins and Carol Fulton.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes, with The Rev. David Gaydosik officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, with full military honors. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to services on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to L-A Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 223 Lock Street, PO Box 406, Lowell, OH 45744, or Tunnel for Towers Foundations, www.t2t.org. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Skinner family and offer online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.