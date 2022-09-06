Obituary: Spicer-Adkins, Susan L

Susan L Spicer-Adkins left our world Friday, September 2, 2022, surrounded by her family at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 30, 1959, to the late Harold and Mary Spicer, of Marietta.

Susan was a Class of 1977 Marietta High School Graduate she was in band, choir and other clubs throughout her High School years. She was a Job’s Daughter, in her teen years.

Sue lived in The Plains, early in life, and was a firefighter/EMT with The Plains Fire Department and its emergency squad. Susan was a Deputy Marshal with Chauncey’s Marshal’s Office, with one of her dearest friends, Linn Keller. Linn also has provided much of this rich history of Sue’s life. Sue was an EMT with the Southeast Ohio EMS system -- SEOEMS -- Stations 3 and 4, she worked relief at Station 01: she ran a mutual aid call to Wellston, when Jeno’s Pizza had its refrigerant leak, and that’s when she was exposed to inhaled ammonia. She was an EMT for Health Pro Ambulance out of Carbon Hill for a short stint as well. Sue always loved her job as an EMT most. She moved to Columbus later in life with her best friend Sandy. After Sandy’s passing, Sue came back home to Marietta to be closer to family and friends.

Susan is survived by one brother David Spicer of Marietta. Susan didn’t have any children but thought of her niece and nephews as her children. Skip (Mary) Spicer, Williamstown, Dave (Amy) Spicer, Ravenswood, Missy (John) Hanson, Marietta, Mike Spicer and Morgan Spicer. She also is survived by great-nephews and nieces and great-great niece and nephews. Also, by her fiancé, Scott Christy, Marietta. She leaves behind a multitude of friends and other family, as well. She touched many people in her life and we will all have so many memories to share and remember her by.

A Memorial of Susan’s life will be held at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11am with Linn Keller officiating the memorial. Family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.