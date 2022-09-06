Stonewall Resort to host golf scramble to recognize Arnold Palmer’s birthday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will host a 4-person golf scramble event this weekend to recognize Arnold Palmer’s birthday.

The event will take place at The Palmer Course on Sunday, Sept. 11.

“Arnold Palmer and his company, Arnold Palmer Design Company, designed the championship 18-hole course which incorporates the lake and the native rolling terrain in its layout,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager of Stonewall Resort. “His presence is felt in every swing of the club on his namesake course here at Stonewall and we hope to honor his legacy in a small way on September 11.”

D’Amour said the event begins with a shotgun start at 3pm and the entry fee includes golf, cart, GPS, and range access.

Prizes will be awarded at the event.

Guests must register by Sept. 9 by calling the course at 304-269-8885.

