Student Athlete of the Week: Kali Wells

Kali Wells, a senior from Warren high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

“To me I think it’s more like balancing everything. Being able to be good in education and still come out here and give everything to your team,” said Wells. “Being able to have something to look forward to at school and just gets you through your day knowing that you have teammates who have your back that you’re going to see in the hallway and just brighten your day.”

As a four year member of the varsity volleyball team for the Warriors, Kali has loved the success that her team has had throughout the beginning of the season.

“For me and the team especially, everyone really except for the freshman, we have been on a two year like losing streak where my sophomore year we won three games and my junior year we won four games. So now we’ve already won more than that and it’s just amazing because fans are starting to come in and they’re starting to realize that we do have potential and we are playing like a team and it feels like we’re on top of the world right now honestly,” said the senior.

This semester for school, Kali has been helping out in the Athletic Department at Warren high school and she plans to help in the Special Education room next semester.

“So, after my first semester here in the athletic department, things really slow down. So I’m going to go back to the special education room which I did all of last year. And we got to spend quality time and it’s just like getting to know people when you don’t just look at them as who they are. You get to see what they want and what they mean to each other,” said Kali.

After she graduates high school, Kali plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in special education with a minor in business.

