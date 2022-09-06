Student Athlete of the Week: Kali Wells

SAW: Kali Wells
SAW: Kali Wells(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Kali Wells, a senior from Warren high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

“To me I think it’s more like balancing everything. Being able to be good in education and still come out here and give everything to your team,” said Wells. “Being able to have something to look forward to at school and just gets you through your day knowing that you have teammates who have your back that you’re going to see in the hallway and just brighten your day.”

As a four year member of the varsity volleyball team for the Warriors, Kali has loved the success that her team has had throughout the beginning of the season.

“For me and the team especially, everyone really except for the freshman, we have been on a two year like losing streak where my sophomore year we won three games and my junior year we won four games. So now we’ve already won more than that and it’s just amazing because fans are starting to come in and they’re starting to realize that we do have potential and we are playing like a team and it feels like we’re on top of the world right now honestly,” said the senior.

This semester for school, Kali has been helping out in the Athletic Department at Warren high school and she plans to help in the Special Education room next semester.

“So, after my first semester here in the athletic department, things really slow down. So I’m going to go back to the special education room which I did all of last year. And we got to spend quality time and it’s just like getting to know people when you don’t just look at them as who they are. You get to see what they want and what they mean to each other,” said Kali.

After she graduates high school, Kali plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in special education with a minor in business.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will celebrate...
Sheetz reduces diesel fuel prices for a month
The late Captain Ransford Heckert received full military honors as family and friends paid...
The late Captain Ransford Heckert is honored by friends and family aboard his sternwheeler

Latest News

Dubuque Marietta
WTAP News @ 11 - Dubuque at Marietta College
Warren Williamstown
WTAP News @ 11 - Warren vs. Williamstown football
Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football
2022 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap
2022 Week 3 Football Frenzy Feature Package: Marietta College Pioneers First Look
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Feature Package: Marietta College Pioneers Preview