West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24.

The program is co-sponsored by the state Division of Highways and administered by the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.

The idea is to encourage public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.

The project is open to individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities.

Group registration is required by Sept. 16 at (800) 322-5530 or by email to DEP.AAH@wv.gov.

