Austin airport power back on after lengthy outage

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. (Source: REBECCA CASTREJON/VICTOR HERRERA/SEJAL SONI/CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A power outage that lasted hours is impacting flights at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

The power outage was reported by the airport’s social media at around 6 a.m. Wednesday and was turned back on by about 9 a.m.

No flights have been able to depart the airport all morning while the power was out, airport officials said. Airport roadways were also temporarily closed.

Cell phone video shows people sitting in the dark at the terminal.

Austin airport authorities urge passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport as delays are expected to continue.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
World’s second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
Washington County fair ends on Tuesday
Washington County Fair ended on Tuesday
Sandra K. Roush Obit
Obituary: Roush, Sandra K.
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County

Latest News

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave.
RAW: Austin airport is without power
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
22% of adults were treated for mental illness in 2021, CDC says
Damage to Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis will cost more than $50,000.
Caught on camera: Vandalism causes thousands of dollars in damage to mosque
Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was...
Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000