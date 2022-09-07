Local library hosts book signing event for author with West Virginian roots

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown Public Library hosted a book signing event for an author whose love for West Virginia is a big influence on his work.

Dan Kincaid lived in Williamstown for 10 years, played high school basketball in Huntington, and worked as a forest ranger at Wayne National Forest. These experiences and more shape his work.

Penicillin Kids is about his high school basketball team’s journey to what he calls a miraculous and unexpected state championship win. Kincaid was one of the athletes on the team.

Belpre and Blennerhassett Island serve as backdrops to one of his romance novels.

A tree at Wayne National Forest was chosen to be the U.S. capitol Christmas tree in 1987. It’s an effort Kincaid helped coordinate, now documented in A Gift to a Nation.

Those are just a few examples.

All together, Kincaid’s written fourteen books.

“I’ve always done some writing. I’ve written a lot of news releases and speeches, scripts for brochures, and things like that but I always thought I would do some books so after retirement I was able to do that,” he said.

Kincaid also used his experience as a forest ranger to write a YA series called Kade Holley Forest Ranger. He hopes it gives young people an idea of what the job entails if they’re interested in a career in the outdoors.

