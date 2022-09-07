Local organizations will give out free Narcan and Narcan training for Save a Life Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Thursday is Save a Life Day in West Virginia.

Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center and Saint Joseph’s Recovery Center are partnering to support its mission.

This means free Narcan and Narcan training.

Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center’s medical director Dr. Ellen Brown said she wants people to walk away from the event more comfortable administering Narcan.

She hopes the event fights the stigma around the lifesaving product.

“We are aware that there’s definitely a stigma in the community around that and I think that that’s due mostly to a lack of education, which is what we’re hoping to correct. Narcan is a fabulous product that brings people back to life,” Brown said.

The event will be set up at the Parkersburg Piggly Wiggly on Plum Street. It will run from 10 AM to 1 PM this Thursday.

