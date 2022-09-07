Obituary: Cornell, David Paul

David Paul Cornell, known to many as “Doc,” passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, at his residence while sitting on his front porch that he loved.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on Jan. 22, 1944, a son of the late David S. and Mary E. (Mossor) Cornell.

David was a construction worker, then worked for the Dept. of Highways and was last employed at Superior Toyota, Parkersburg. He was a member of Harrison Street UM Church in Harrisville.

He is survived by two daughters, Cathy D. Wright (Paul) of Parkersburg and Crystal D. Wilson (Wesley) of Cairo; three grandchildren, Douglas P. Reed of Marietta, OH, and Donna M. Parsons (Michael) of Harrisburg, PA and Ryan Wayne Samples of Cairo; three great-grandchildren, Dean C. Castleberry of Parkersburg, Summer S. Parsons and Alexis D. Parsons of Harrisburg, PA. He is also survived by one brother, Seth R. Cornell (Merilyn); his granddog Bailey aka “Papaw’s Sweetie”; and a host of many great friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Dolley Marie (Jewell) Cornell; a sister, Rosa M. Varner; and a son David Wayne Cornell killed on Jan. 31, 1988, while serving on board the USS Coral Sea in the U.S. Navy. He was also preceded in death by his best friend of over 70 years, Tracy Freed, who passed away last year.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Rev. Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Cairo IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday from 4-8 PM and Friday from 10-11 AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

