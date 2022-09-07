Obituary: Garten, Christopher A.

Christopher A. Garten, age 70, of Marietta, OH, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his residence in Marietta. He was born November 19, 1951, in Charleston, WV, to the late William H. Jr. and Margaret F. Garten.

In addition to being in several local bands over the years, Chris will be remembered by many as a well-known, gifted guitarist who particularly loved jazz and as a local music teacher. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business from Ohio University in Athens, OH., and an associate’s degree in Computer Science from Washington State Community College. Chris attended the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Marietta.

In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by sisters Mary Catherine Garten and Rebecca A. Garten.

Chris is survived by two sisters Carol Long, of St. Albans, WV, and Patricia (Randy) Bowles of Southbury, CT; nephew Philip Bowles of Southbury, CT; niece Laura Bowles Diana (Christopher) of Fairfield, CT; former wife and faithful friend, Victoria Garten of Lower Salem, OH., and Josh Hill of Columbus, Ohio, forever friend and former guitar student who continues to make Chris proud with his worldwide success.

Cremation will be observed, with no additional services held at this time. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Christopher by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

