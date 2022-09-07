Obituary: Matheny, Judith Ann McIntyre

Judith Ann McIntyre Matheny, 77, of Ripley, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Miletree Healthcare Center.

A daughter of the late Jennings and Hazel Cossin McIntyre, Judith was born February 11, 1945, in Charleston, West Virginia. She was a 1963 graduate of Ripley High School and had worked more than 35 years for Eldercare of Ripley as director of medical records. Judith enjoyed reading, crocheting, spending time with her grandbabies, and had an avid love of canning anything she could get her hands on.

Judith was loved by so many and touched so many lives.

Those who survive to cherish her memory include her daughter, Renna Thompson (Nathan) of Ripley, West Virginia; sons, Michael Matheny of Ravenswood, West Virginia, and Aaron Matheny (Breezy) of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Gavin Thompson, Grayson Thompson, Ellison Matheny, Taryn Matheny, Theodore Matheny, Jedidiah Matheny, and Altheia Matheny; sister, Linda McIntyre Ainsworth of Liberty, Texas; sister-in-law, Vickie Harper; beloved daughter-in-law, Josie Matheny; cousin, Karen Brumbaugh, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clement Otho Matheny; sister, Jean Scotford and brother, Bryan McIntyre.

Judith preplanned her final arrangements, and in keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or service at this time.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family of Judith Matheny. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or expression of sympathy with the Matheny family.

