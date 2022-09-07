Obituary: McCauley, Rev. Carroll L.

Rev. Carroll L. McCauley of Grantsville, WV, age 84, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Minnie Hamilton Health System. He was born October 4, 1937, in Mill Creek, WV, the son of the late John & Genevieve (Cutright) McCauley.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Pierson McCauley of 65 years, children, Anita (Jerry) Baum, Cheryl (Rick) Jarvis, Pam (Tim) Davis, and Criss (Tammy) McCauley, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Roger (Dianna) McCauley, Janice (Charles) Ball, Connie (Dean), James and Debbie (Randy) Hoover, and many nieces and nephews.

He grew up in Mill Creek, WV, and graduated from Tygarts Valley High School in 1956. After graduation, he worked in Canton, Ohio, at Macombers Steel for five years. He received a call from the Lord and accepted the call into the ministry in 1961. For his ministerial education, he attended Alderson Broaddus College, WV Wesleyan, and Duke University. He served the following United Methodist charges/churches in WV: Nestorville (1961-1964), Pleasant Hill (1964-1978), Beverly (1978-1983), South Parkersburg (1983-1992), and Bellemead (1992-2000) where he retired and moved back to Grantsville, WV. He also served as the Pastor at Spruce Hollow Community Church until his passing.

Carroll was an avid WVU, Duke, and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also loved watching Western movies and was an avid deer hunter with his son Criss. While in Grantsville, he served on the Board of Directors for the Calhoun Committee on Aging. He was a Chaplain in several hospitals throughout his ministry. He was the Coordinator of the Calhoun County United Methodist Parish. He was the first Executive Director for the creation of Calhoun Homes and served on the Board of Directors. He had 17 men and women that were called into the ministry under his leadership. He was 4-H Leader of the Year in 1976 and was also recognized by the WV Soil and Water Conservation District as Conservation Minister of the Year in the Little Kanawha District in that same year. He also coached Little League Basketball and Baseball.

He was a great Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He was known for his quality characteristics, such as his smile, laugh, best hugger, and kind and compassionate words. He was a Mentor and Counselor to many. He officiated thousands of weddings and funerals. He celebrated 61 years of preaching and ministry on June 2022. He had his own way of saying things that made him stand out by using phrases including Howdy, Saw ya Later, It’s Dandy, It will be alright, You’re looking perty, It will all work out, How was your day, Thank you, You’re so nice, I really appreciate you.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lavonda, sister Faye Mills and brother, Rev. Don McCauley.

He was a Man of God, Called by God.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home at Arnoldsburg, WV. Visitation will be held starting at 10:00 am until the time of service.

Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pastor Tim Davis and Rev. Roger McCauley will be officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

