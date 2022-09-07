Obituary: McKee, Whitnee Jo

Whitnee Jo McKee of Zanesville, OH, passed away on August 26, 2022.

She was born on September 9, 1979.

Whitnee was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Parkersburg Beauty School. Additionally, she was a certified CNA.

Whitnee was truly one of a kind. She would always treat everyone with kindness and respect and would give her last dollar to anyone in need. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and she absolutely loved visiting the beach anytime the opportunity presented itself. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish Whitnee’s memory include her parents, Steven and Kimberly Eakins, her children Anna Allen and Jeremi Green, including her loving family friend Brandy Durbin. She is also survived by her brother, Preston Eakins, his fiancé Emily Jackson, as well as her niece and nephew Layla and Hayden Eakins, respectively. Also surviving Whitnee is her grandmother Caroll Preston and her grandchildren Kamden Dalton, Kingston Dalton, and Evonee Hook. Surviving aunts and uncles include Neda Deem, Charles and Melanie Preston, Robert and Shirley Ward, as well as a large loving circle of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles A. Preston, and great-grandmother, Lavaun Ward.

Memorial services are private at the request of the family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Eakins family.

