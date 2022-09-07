Obituary: Scott, Thelma Irene Clark

Thelma Irene Clark Scott, 105, of Marietta, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

She was born August 26, 1917, in Combs, WV, a daughter of the late George Washington Clark and Tressa Jane McVay Clark. Thirteen brothers and sisters preceded her in death.

Thelma was a devout Christian and was well known for the beautiful quilts that she made. She fondly remembered having a quilt show for her 93rd birthday displaying 93 quilts. Over 400 people attended. It truly was a celebration of her legacy.

She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. She never missed watching the games and called every player by name. She was a charter member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church. She attended Ingram Ridge School in Ritchie County.

She was very proud of her 8th-grade certificate. She would tell her children that they had to walk to school and it was very cold in the winter. If they were lucky, they got a ride by a horse-pulled wagon. She could work crossword puzzles faster than most.

On June 1, 1935, she married Clyde William Scott. They had eight children. She is survived by Terry Dailey, Sue Faught, Sharon (Doug) Miller, Gloria (Jerry), Lewis, Maxine (Ken) Neville, and Lois (Frank) Mahoney.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde, son Carroll Scott, daughter Wilma (Don) Bradford, grandson Matt Faught, granddaughter Kristine Lauer, great-grandson Robert Sayres and sons in laws Larry Dailey, Art Faught, and Bruce Shover. She had 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, with another due in January.

The viewing will be on (Sunday) September 11, at McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home. 2-4 and 6-8. On (Monday) September 12, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 am, traveling to East Lawn Memorial Park with a graveside service at 11 am. Reverend Hughes officiating. Messages of sympathy may be sent at ww.Lankfordfh.com

The family would like to thank Amedysis and Elison Assisted and Memory Care for the care shown to their mother, Thelma Scott.

