Obituary: Sisson, Sr., Larrie Delmar

Larrie Delmar Sisson, Sr., 78, of Smithville, WV, died Sept. 6, 2022, at his residence.

He was born May 2, 1944, at Emmons, WV, the son of the late Okel Delmar and Audrey Dell Barker Sisson. Larrie worked as a polisher for Standard Plating Works in Cleveland, OH, for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, especially turkey, fishing, spending time with his dogs, and being outdoors and on his farm. He was a member of Hardman Chapel.

Larrie is survived by his wife, Brenda Joyce Chaffin Sisson; children, Robin Renee Sisson Rhodes (Ron) of Manrana, AZ, and Larrie D. Sisson (Kelly) of Smithville; sister, Jettie Jean Hall of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Amanda and Alex and great-granddaughter Lucy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hardman Chapel, Smithville, WV, with Rev. Leonard Holstine and Charles Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at the Hardman Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM-11 AM at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.