Obituary: Smith, Jamie Dawn

Jamie Dawn Smith, 42, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV.

She was born November 3, 1979, in Clarksburg, WV, a loving daughter of Rocklin Keith Baker and Connie Darlene (Greathouse) Baker.

Jamie was a Methodist by faith. She enjoyed making different crafts and watching her soap operas.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Colton E. Smith; siblings, James Ahouse (Sebrina) of St. Marys, WV, Kenneth Ahouse (Heather) of Pennsboro, WV, Samantha Spina of AZ, Rocklin Baker Jr. of Pennsboro, WV, Jennifer Nutter, Jessica Crouch, Erica Herendas, and Vickie Testerman; she will be missed by several loving, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Sparkie and Mickey.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Reverend Henry and Pearl Greathouse; paternal grandparents, Wilma Bunner and Fredrick “Duke” Underwood; and nephew, Payton Cole Baker.

Funeral services will take place at 1 pm, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Pastor Terry McDonald officiating. Visitation will take place Friday, from 4 pm-8 pm. She will be laid to rest at the family farm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward the funeral expenses. Please make checks payable to: McCullough Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Pennsboro, WV, 26415.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

