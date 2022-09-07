Obituary: Wile, Elizabeth J (Anderson)

Elizabeth J (Anderson) Wile, 88, of Belpre, OH, passed away Friday, Sept 2, at her home.

Born Oct. 20, 1933, in Rockport, WV, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Roberta Kerr Anderson, graduating from the former Vincent High School.

Elizabeth retired from Parkersburg Medical Associates after a lifelong career in the medical field. She was a Methodist by faith and attended Rockland United Methodist Church. She was also an avid reader.

On August 1, 1954, she married Robert M. Wile, who preceded her in death. She is survived by three sons and one daughter, Michael R. (Kim) Wile of Belpre, Mark A. (Lynn) Wile of Marietta, Joseph D. Wile of Belpre, and Andrea J. Wile of Belpre. Also surviving are two grandsons, Gregory M Wile of Roswell, GA, Kurt M. Wile of Marietta, and one granddaughter, Natasha E. Sullivan of Charleston, WV; great-grandchildren Sarra Wile, Emma Wile, Kate Wile, Lilly Sullivan, and Jordan Sullivan.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by one sister, Connie Spino, of Shinnston, WV, three brothers, Bert Anderson of Vincent, Andrew Anderson of Cutler, and Henry Anderson of Barbersville, VA, and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Wile of Belpre.

Abiding with Elizabeth’s wishes, there will be a private service for her family at a later date.

Leavitt’s Funeral Home Belpre is honored to serve the Wile family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.