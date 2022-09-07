Parkersburg South hosts Morgantown and Marietta in Volleyball Tri-Tournament

By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South hosted a tri-tournament for high school volleyball with Morgantown and Marietta coming to town.

Parkersburg South dropped the first game to Morgantown in two straight sets. 25-17, 25-15

Marietta then picked up a huge win to stay undefeated over Morgantown in two straight sets. 25-21, 25-22

Marietta then finished off the tournament strong with a two set win over Parkersburg South. 25-19. 25-17

