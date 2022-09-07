Parkersburg South hosts Morgantown and Marietta in Volleyball Tri-Tournament
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Parkersburg South hosted a tri-tournament for high school volleyball with Morgantown and Marietta coming to town.
Parkersburg South dropped the first game to Morgantown in two straight sets. 25-17, 25-15
Marietta then picked up a huge win to stay undefeated over Morgantown in two straight sets. 25-21, 25-22
Marietta then finished off the tournament strong with a two set win over Parkersburg South. 25-19. 25-17
