Parkersburg South hosts Morgantown and Marietta in Volleyball Tri-Tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South hosted a tri-tournament for high school volleyball with Morgantown and Marietta coming to town.

Parkersburg South dropped the first game to Morgantown in two straight sets. 25-17, 25-15

Marietta then picked up a huge win to stay undefeated over Morgantown in two straight sets. 25-21, 25-22

Marietta then finished off the tournament strong with a two set win over Parkersburg South. 25-19. 25-17

WTAP News @ 11

WTAP News @ 11

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.