Restaurant worker shortage continues following pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I think now we’re just feeling the effects of COVID,” says Parkersburg Brewing Company owner, Curtis Tennant. “I mean we’re seeing this in supply chains all across the globe. We’re seeing it with our grain, we’re seeing it with our chemicals, with our labels. With all of these things. And then there’s certainly the man power shortage.”

Many restaurants across the Mid-Ohio Valley are experiencing a labor shortage they believe is due to the effects of the pandemic.

From cooks to waiters, the business is trying to get by as best they can.

However, some restaurants are not receiving the same level of interest from those seeking employment.

“We don’t get a whole lot of applications,” says JP Henry’s general manager, Michael Holbert. “So, we might go weeks without getting applications. So, got to take advantage of what you’ve got.”

Because of the shortage, some restaurants are having to cut back on operation hours.

And some are finding it difficult to get new people in the door while competing against other local restaurants.

“The labor force in general just being so tight has made it a lot more competitive,” says Holbert. “So, wages have increased. So, we’ve had to counteract with that. Which I know a lot of places have.”

But some restaurants are making the most of what they have.

From having veteran staff to using temp agencies.

“Just getting people that want to work and getting people that are actively seeking that for a fair wage. I think that it’s so important,” says Tennant. “It’s so important. Getting people like that brings a good attitude here. They show up, they’re willing to work. It’s been phenomenal.”

