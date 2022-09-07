United Way Alliance of the MOV kicking off its annual campaign

United Way Alliance of the MOV kicking off its annual campaign
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is kicking off its annual campaign.

The organization is coming together with its donors and partners to begin its campaign.

The non-profit’s executive director, Stacy Decicco says that this will be the first year the group will all be together in person since the start of the pandemic.

The United Way is also looking to remain consistent with its campaign efforts again this year.

As the group will look to cross the $1 million threshold for a fifth year in a row.

“Of course, our team is always very competitive, and we stare into the face what the needs are. So, we have goals that are a little loftier on the insides. Some stretch goals where we’d like to push ourselves. But this will be year five of being consistent and making sure that we come out and raise that $1 million dollar campaign for the community,” says Decicco.

The United Way is looking to continue building off of many of its newer projects over the last few years.

Including the Sour Mash tournament, Santacon and the Festival of Trees.

